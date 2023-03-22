Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Grant & Prickett: Child poverty plateau a signal for change

By Molly Grant and Kate Prickett
5 mins to read
Child poverty rates for the year ended June 2022 were unchanged compared with the previous year, according to figures released by Stats NZ. Photo / Richard Robinson, File

Child poverty rates for the year ended June 2022 were unchanged compared with the previous year, according to figures released by Stats NZ. Photo / Richard Robinson, File

OPINION

It’s been four years since Aotearoa New Zealand set the goal of becoming “the best place in the world to grow up” and began measuring and reporting on material hardship.

After a 2.3

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand