Sarah Macmillan's photo After Rugby Practice claimed top prize in the Auckland Festival of Photography’s annual 24-hour, day in the life of Auckland - Tāmaki Makaurau competition.

A grandmother wielding her trusty smartphone has captured the top prize in an annual Auckland Festival of Photography competition.

The 24-hour, day in the life of Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau competition took place over 24 hours from Friday June 6 to Saturday June 7.

The hundreds of entries submitted have added to an archive of more than 15,000 unique images of Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau taken since the competition began.

Sarah, a grandmother and avid photography enthusiast, said she couldn’t believe it when told she had won.

“It was such a fluke that I was there, as my daughter was stuck in traffic Friday afternoon and asked me to go and pick up my grandson, who is 11 years old, after his rugby practice at Silverdale Rugby Club, so I wasn’t expecting to be there and I didn’t use my DSLR as I didn’t have it with [me], this was taken on my phone!”