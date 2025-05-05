Born in Mandeville and adopted into a local farming family at a young age, Kelly was a “self-described tomboy” who grew up on a sheep and beef farm.
“She was a daddy’s girl... Everywhere her dad was, she was.”
After marrying and raising her children on a farm near Te Anau for two decades, Lynda eventually separated from her husband and later partnered with Lindsay Stronach, her long-time companion of over 26 years.
Together, they lived in the Te Anau-Manapouri area and worked side by side at the transfer station, where Lynda eventually took on a formal role.
She also worked simultaneously at the Aden Motel for nine years, as well as the freedom camping run and dog control with Stronach.
That community visibility made her a familiar face and beloved presence to many, Laura said.
“Mum was gossipy and in your business. She was the gossip queen. She knew everything about everybody,” Laura said.
“You move to Te Anau, Mum could tell you where you were born and who your great-grandfather was.”
Her friendliness extended far beyond Southland. Through her involvement with “WWOOFers” (World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms, a program for overseas volunteers who work in exchange for accommodation) Lynda built connections with people all around the world.
“We’ve been asked to livestream the service for people in places like Germany... That’s how many people she knew.”