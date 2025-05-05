Advertisement
Updated

Grandmother of 13, great-grandmother of one, dies in Te Anau workplace incident

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
Lynda Kelly, a beloved stalwart of Te Anau, died in a workplace accident at the Te Anau transfer station on Friday, April 1. Photo / Supplied

A woman killed in a fatal workplace accident at the Te Anau transfer station has been remembered for her tireless work ethic and fierce compassion.

Lynda Kelly, 63, was killed in a workplace accident at the Te Anau transfer station on Friday afternoon.

Her daughter, Laura-Lulu Jane Kelly, said she understood her mother had been pinned between a bin and a wall while working at the transfer station.

“The bin kicked out and got her under,” she said.

“If she was a little bit further up, she wouldn’t have got [hit]. If she was a little bit further back, she wouldn’t have [either].”

The death has been referred to WorkSafe and the Coroner.

Laura said her mother was dedicated to helping others, working hard, and never sitting still.

“She just helped everybody. She could do anything. She never f***ing slept.”

Lynda Kelly, a beloved stalwart of Te Anau, died in a workplace accident at the Te Anau transfer station on Friday, April 1. Photo / Supplied
Born in Mandeville and adopted into a local farming family at a young age, Kelly was a “self-described tomboy” who grew up on a sheep and beef farm.

“She was a daddy’s girl... Everywhere her dad was, she was.”

After marrying and raising her children on a farm near Te Anau for two decades, Lynda eventually separated from her husband and later partnered with Lindsay Stronach, her long-time companion of over 26 years.

Lynda Kelly, a beloved stalwart of Te Anau, died in a workplace accident at the Te Anau transfer station on Friday, April 1. Photo / Supplied
Together, they lived in the Te Anau-Manapouri area and worked side by side at the transfer station, where Lynda eventually took on a formal role.

She also worked simultaneously at the Aden Motel for nine years, as well as the freedom camping run and dog control with Stronach.

That community visibility made her a familiar face and beloved presence to many, Laura said.

Lynda Kelly, a beloved stalwart of Te Anau, died in a workplace accident at the Te Anau transfer station on Friday, April 1. Photo / Supplied
“Mum was gossipy and in your business. She was the gossip queen. She knew everything about everybody,” Laura said.

“You move to Te Anau, Mum could tell you where you were born and who your great-grandfather was.”

Her friendliness extended far beyond Southland. Through her involvement with “WWOOFers” (World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms, a program for overseas volunteers who work in exchange for accommodation) Lynda built connections with people all around the world.

“We’ve been asked to livestream the service for people in places like Germany... That’s how many people she knew.”

Lynda Kelly, a beloved stalwart of Te Anau, died in a workplace accident at the Te Anau transfer station on Friday, April 1. Photo / Supplied
Lynda was also deeply involved in local volunteer efforts like the Lions and Rotary Clubs.

“If she wasn’t in our grill, she was in someone else’s grill, trying to help and fix everything.”

Kelly is survived by her partner Lindsay, her three children Laura, Daniel, and Jenna, 13 grandchildren, and one great-grandson, aged three.

“She’d sit and yarn to [her great-grandson] on the phone even though he can’t talk.”

“She just did so much s**t. But she didn’t do it for show. She did it because she cared.”

Laura said the family was still awaiting official updates, and arrangements for her return and funeral were not yet confirmed.

Aden Motel Te Anau posted a tribute for Kelly to social media.

“May 2 2025 we lost our most valuable staff member of 9 years in a tragic accident,” they wrote.

“Lynda Kelly you will be missed so much here at Aden Motel by our regular guests but more by the staff but mostly by Irene, Dave & Molly. RIP my dearest friend.”

Police confirmed that one person died following a workplace incident at a Manapouri Te Anau Highway premises about 3.30pm on Friday afternoon.

WorkSafe and WasteCo, which operates the transfer station, have been approached for comment.

