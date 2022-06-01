A grandmother allegedly blew three times over the limit. Photo / File

A grandmother was allegedly caught driving three times over the legal alcohol limit on a school pick-up run, police say.

Senior Sergeant Tristan Murray said Eastern Bay of Plenty police responded to a report of a vehicle swerving across College Rd in Edgecumbe on Tuesday.

He said police found the vehicle outside a primary school and "approached the driver who was waiting to pick up her grandchildren".

He alleged she blew an excess breath alcohol reading of 777 micrograms, which was three times the legal limit.

"A passenger in the vehicle was also under the influence of alcohol."

He said a 58-year-old woman had been summoned to appear in the Whakatane District Court on June 15.

Murray said his key message was not to drink alcohol and drive.

He said drivers should take extra care with the long weekend coming up and more traffic on the roads.