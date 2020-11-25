Governor-General Patsy Reddy lays out Government's priorities in Speech from the Throne

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

New Zealand's Governor-General will this morning layout the promises and priorities of the Government in the traditional speech from the throne.

The rest of the day will be taken up by various speeches in the House, including from the Prime Minister, leader of the Opposition and leaders of other parties.

MPs were officially sworn in yesterday but it was mostly ceremonial.

But today is the State Opening of Parliament.

It's an event steeped in tradition with a lot of fanfare, marching and usually a marching band playing outside the steps of Parliament.

However, wet weather in Wellington means most of that has had to be cancelled.

In the House, party leaders will lay out their vision for the coming three years in pseudo State of the Nation speeches.

They will do so after Governor-General Patsy Reddy delivers her speech from the throne – the traditional speech given at the beginning of every parliamentary term.

It's written by the Prime Minister and it will announce, in broad terms, the Government's policy and legislative proposals and election promises.

Much of what Reddy will say has been already been signalled – for example, she will lay out the Government's plan to create a new top tax bracket of 39 per cent.

This was a policy the Labour Party campaigned on during the election.

Reddy's speech will also detail elements of Labour's post-election deal with the Green Party, in which James Shaw and Marama Davidson become ministers outside of Cabinet.

After Reddy's speech, there is a luncheon for MPs where the Prime Minister will address MPs before they file into the House at 2pm.

Before speeches by MPs begin, there are a number of procedural matters, such as the appointment of presiding officers (assistant speakers) and other pieces of parliamentary business.

After that's taken care of, there will be maiden speeches by new Labour MPs Arena Williams and Ibrahim Omer.

The pair will move and second the address in reply – the formal response made in the House to the Speech from the Throne.

Then National leader Judith Collins will deliver a 30-minute speech, which will likely lay out her party's priorities for the coming year.

Collins will be followed by Ardern, who will deliver a speech on behalf on the Government.

Much like Collins' speech, Ardern's will outline her Government's priorities for the coming three years.

After Ardern, the leaders of the Green Party will speak for 30 minutes – most likely they will do 15 minutes each.

After the Greens, Act leader David Seymour will cap off the leaders' speeches for the day.

The rest of the sitting session, until 5pm, will be various MPs doing 10 minute slots.

Rundown of the day:

• 10:40am – Governor-General Patsy Reddy delivers the speech from the throne

• 2pm – Order of business in the House; appointing presiding officers

• From 2pm onwards – Maiden speeches by the mover and seconder of the Address in Reply: Arena Williams and Ibrahim Omer

• Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins' speech – 30 minuets

• Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's speech – 30 minuets

• Leader(s) of the Greens, James Shaw and Marama Davidson – combined total of 30 minutes

• Leader of Act David Seymour – 30 minutes

• From then on, 10 minute speeches by other MPs until the 5pm adjournment