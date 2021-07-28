Government's hepatitis C plan aims to eliminate virus by 2030

By RNZ
More free syringes for drug users and a registry is part of a $2.2 million plan to eliminate hepatitis C by 2030, the Government has announced.
Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall announced the Government's action plan at a mobile pop-up testing clinic in Hamilton this morning, to mark World Hepatitis Day, in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s global hepatitis strategy.
The plan includes:
- More free syringes and needles for drug users, to prevent the spread of hepatitis
- Virtual registry and a surveillance system
- Expansion of nurse-led clinics and mobile clinics
- Increased testing and treatment
- A national awareness campaign
The plan would cost $2.2m on top of the $7m already spent annually on the needle exchange programme and hepatitis C assessment and treatment.
The WHO defined elimination as reducing new chronic cases by 90 per cent and deaths by 65 per cent compared to 2015.
Verrall said hepatitis C was both preventable and curable, but symptoms often did not appear until the damage had already been done.
"Around 45,000 New Zealanders have hepatitis C but only around half know they have it," she said.
"Without treatment, most people will develop progressive liver damage. Hepatitis C is the leading cause of liver transplants in New Zealand, and the second leading cause of liver cancer - behind hepatitis B."
She said many people with the virus were in "our most marginalised communities" and faced barriers to testing and treatment including social stigma.
The direct-acting antiviral drug Maviret, which had been funded since February 2019, had fewer side effects than previous treatments and could cure up to 98 per cent of chronic hepatitis C infections, she said.
"Maviret has been a real game-changer, but funding drugs alone won't achieve elimination. We need to make sure we find everyone who is at risk or has hepatitis C, offer them a test and to treat them."