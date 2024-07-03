The former Ministry for Primary Industries staff member’s account was used to send messages to Jewish women, including comments that “Hitler was right” and “you guys should never exist”.
His employer earlier described the comments from his account as “abhorrent”.
The incident happened after an Israel-based social media user shared a post stating: “It is 2024 and the number of Jewish people living in the world today is still lower than it was before the Holocaust. Let that sink in.”
In reply, a comment from the Wellington man’s account said: “We don’t care you guys should never exist Hitler was right... He probably take you out first.”