Government takes action against foreign attacks on ground-based space operations

Space Minister Judith Collins. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

The Government says measures to stop malicious attempts to use ground-based space operations to harm the country will be in place from July.

This follows spy agency warnings that unnamed foreign actors have tried to interfere in national local infrastructure in the past five years.

“A new regulatory regime will start in July to deter foreign interference in New Zealand’s infrastructure that carry out tracking and control of spacecraft, space surveillance and the transfer of data to and from spacecraft,” Space Minister Judith Collins said in a statement on Monday.

Legislation to combat this would include regulations in July setting out a registration regime for ground-based operators.