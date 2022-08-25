Government secures monkeypox drug, still seeking vaccines

What you need to know about the virus that causes monkeypox. Video / AP / Getty

By RNZ

The Government is still working on securing a monkeypox vaccine, but has announced medicine to treat symptoms is expected to be available by October.

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall this morning announced 504 courses of tecovirimat had been secured and distribution should begin in late September.

The medicine would be free, for treating more severe cases of the virus can lead to rashes and painful lesions requiring hospital-level care.

It can be transmitted through close physical, intimate or sexual contact, direct contact with bodily fluids or touching clothing, bedding, or towels of someone with a monkeypox rash.

"While New Zealand doesn't currently have any active cases of MPX, and the risk of widespread transmission is low it is important we are prepared," Dr Verrall said.

"I hope that this news will alleviate some worry for those who may be at risk if further cases occur in New Zealand."

She said most people would be able to isolate and recover at home without a problem, but the medicine would provide assurance for people who became more impacted.

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

"While MPX is not as contagious as some other diseases, such as measles or Covid-19, it is still key that if you develop symptoms you stay home, self-isolate and seek advice. Many illnesses can cause similar symptoms so it may not be MPX, but it's important to get help."

Skin lesion and/or throat swab testing will be available at GPs, sexual health or family planning clinics.

Pharmac working to secure vaccines

Dr Verrall said Pharmac and Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand were also working to secure smallpox vaccine Imvanex - also known as Jynneos - which works against monkeypox.

"But there is limited global supply and distribution is being prioritised to those countries experiencing outbreaks, which we currently aren't," she said.

New Zealand does not have any active cases.

Dr Verrall said targeted vaccinations would form part of New Zealand's response to monkeypox in future.

