Education Minister Erica Stanford said young people had been very clear that consent education is important to their development and had advocated for its inclusion in the national curriculum.

“We have ensured that age-appropriate consent education is present in all year levels of the draft framework.”

For example, the draft framework said students would be taught ways to communicate giving and refusing consent, including what to do in situations where consent is acknowledged or given and where it is not acknowledged or given.

The proposal was developed by subject matter experts and outlines the proposed teaching to be covered in RSE each year, from Years 0 to 13.

Minister of Education Erica Stanford at Browns Bay School. Photo / Supplied

Research conducted by the Education Review Office (ERO) last year found more than 75% of recent school leavers say they didn’t learn enough about consent.

“As young people grow up, they deserve the chance to be equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to interact respectfully with others,” Stanford said.

“Relationships and sexuality education (RSE) can play an important role in this. Parents deserve certainty and clarity on what their children are learning ... so they can make informed decisions about their education.”

Stanford said it aims to ensure the content is age-appropriate, evidence-informed and detailed about what is taught and when.

The consultation period is open until May 9.

“The new curriculum will give certainty to schools about what is to be taught, choice to parents over the level of their child’s participation, and consistency across the country, so all young people get the information they need to keep them safe and healthy.”

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Te Manukura Ripeka Lessels said the minister had given “little notice” for the consultation.

“For a learning area that contains vital and incredibly important information for ākonga, it is vital that educators and whānau have adequate opportunity to provide feedback.

“It is unacceptable to have such late notice for consultation.”

Lessels told the Herald schools were last month directed to stop using the 2020 guidelines and instead directed to use the 2007 guidelines.

“The 2020 guidelines were developed to [enrich] the learning area and did so significantly.

“We are concerned that the needs of ākonga to be able to access culturally appropriate non-judgemental information, including about puberty, contraception, gender and sexual identities, may be impacted by the new draft if schools are not able to maintain sufficient flexibility to teach to the needs of their communities, and instead have to follow narrower, year-by-year content based solely on the chronological age of students.”

Minister for Women Nicola Grigg said she wanted all women and girls to be safe from all forms of violence, including sexual violence.

“Statistics show that in New Zealand, women are nearly three times more likely to experience sexual violence compared to men,” she said.

Minister for Women Nicola Grigg.

“It is important that both boys and girls are taught how to engage in healthy relationships and that parents are aware of what their children are being taught.

“While consent education is not the only solution, it can contribute towards the necessary shift in behaviour to prevent forms of sexual violence and better equip young adults to be safe.”

