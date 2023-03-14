Government launches action plan to improve port safety after ‘tragic’ worker deaths

Transport Minister Michael Wood. Photo / Alex Burton

The Government has announced an industry-wide change to health and safety at the ports after two workers died within less than a week of one another in April last year.

Transport Minister Michael Wood said on Wednesday the deaths of the workers in Auckland and Lyttleton last year spurred him to improve conditions.

“I asked the Port Health and Safety Leadership Group to pull together a detailed picture of what is happening in ports and create a plan to address serious harm,” Wood said.

“The group has worked together to provide this important insights picture and action plan, and I fully support the work taking place.”

The plan will set out action across six areas of safety including worker fatigue, unloading cargo, and reporting incidents.

“The leadership group has already rolled out guidelines for setting up a fatigue risk management system and is providing workshops, training, education and resources,” said Wood.

“In addition, work on an Approved Code of Practice for stevedoring is well underway.”

Ōtara resident Atiroa Tuaiti died after a “fall from height” while working on a docked Singaporean container ship at the Ports of Auckland.

Days later Don Grant died while coal was being loaded on a ship at Lyttelton Port.

Maritime Union of New Zealand National Secretary Craig Harrison said at the time the deaths had hit workers in the industry hard.

“The death of a Lyttelton port worker is the tragic loss of life of another worker and has shaken the maritime industry,” he said.

“These deaths and serious injuries in the port industry should not be happening, and the controls and processes and culture need to be fixed through national standards.”

In response to the deaths, Transport Minister Michael Wood said health and safety practices at the country’s ports would be investigated.

“All New Zealanders should return from work safe and unharmed. Recently we have seen a disproportionate number of injuries and fatalities in the port industry”, Wood said at the time.

He said the investigation would provide clarity on how to reduce these serious incidents.

Wood directed the Transport Accident Investigation Commission to launch an investigation into the fatalities and requested all port companies to review their operations and provide assurances appropriate steps were being taken to minimise risk.

“Our ports play a crucial role in our economy, and as part of our economic recovery it is essential that they operate efficiently and safely. I want to acknowledge that there has been good process over recent months and I thank the sector for their continued engagement”, Wood said.

“Other sectors should also take notice from these recent events and remind themselves of their responsibilities to ensure the safety of their workplaces.”

Maritime NZ and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission continue to investigate last year’s tragic accidents.







