Government keeping eye on flashpoint Khalistan ‘referendum’ in Auckland

That’s why the issue assumes significance with potential repercussions for New Zealand-India relations, which have seen a major uptick in recent months, prompting the Government to respond.

“We are aware of the so-called ‘referendum’ by a non-government organisation. New Zealand is a strong supporter of human rights, at home and around the world, including freedom of speech provided such initiatives are lawful and peaceful,” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Mfat) spokesperson said on Thursday.

When asked about the Government’s view on the demand for a separate state included in the “referendum”, the Mfat spokesperson said: “New Zealand recognises India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Meanwhile, the New Zealand Indian Central Association (NZICA), one of the oldest Indian associations in New Zealand after being established in 1926, approached Police Minister Mark Mitchell expressing concerns at what it called “police inaction while Khalistani car rally protesters engaged in illegal parking, hate speeches and desecration of the Indian flag”.

Association president Narendra Bhana, who is based at the Eden Terrace premises where the protest happened, said: “[This] act of desecration is not only an insult to a national symbol but also deeply offensive to the Indian community in New Zealand.”

Bhana told RNZ on Friday that police have since clarified to him it doesn’t have the power to stop protesters burning or disrespecting flags.

“They [police] are unable to intervene until protesters start damaging property or causing harm. I have been assured the Police Minister will arrange a meeting next week to address this issue,” he said.

Mitchell, while confirming the letter from NZICA, refused to comment further.

“I can confirm my office received a letter from the NZICA on October 24. A response is currently being drafted, and they can expect to receive it shortly. Police have full operational independence, and it would be inappropriate for me to provide comment on their operational decisions,” Mitchell said.

Experts have weighed in as well on what the proposed referendum means for New Zealand-India relations, considering the ongoing diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada over the issue.

Relations between the latter two countries are at a new low with the expulsion of top diplomats and escalating tensions over the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.

Director of the Centre for Strategic Studies at the Victoria University in Wellington, David Capie, said India is likely to be keeping a close eye on developments in Auckland.

“I’m sure the referendum will be watched very closely in Delhi. If we saw unrest or any sign that pro-Khalistan groups had any sort of official blessing, then Indian officials would doubtless raise the issue with New Zealand counterparts. But I don’t think either side wants this to become a big issue in the relationship right now,” Capie said.

Former MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi. Photo / Dean Purcell

Former National MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, who has the distinction of being New Zealand’s first India-born politician, was more vocal noting “the proposed referendum on Khalistan will likely hurt New Zealand-India relations, particularly given India’s apparent position on the issue of its territorial integrity”.

“It’s essential to recognise this referendum does not represent the views of most Sikhs in New Zealand,” he said. “Influenced by external forces ... a small section is pushing this agenda. New Zealand mustn’t let this affect its diplomatic relationship with India.

“For most Sikhs in New Zealand, the Khalistan issue holds minor to no significance. The Sikh community here primarily focuses on building successful lives in New Zealand while maintaining cultural and religious ties with India.

“Per my understanding, the referendum has minimal support from the Sikh community in New Zealand, especially in Auckland. The push for this referendum is primarily driven by a tiny and vocal minority, some of whom may have been influenced by forces outside New Zealand and India,” said Bakshi.

“The wider New Zealand public has little interest or involvement in this issue, and it should be understood in that context.”

Another community organisation, Country Section New Zealand Indian Association (CSNZIA), shared similar views.

“Our association was established in 1926 and represents all Indians living in New Zealand. As per NZICA president [Narendra Bhana], we do not support people who disrespect the Indian national flag,” said former CSNZIA president Rupinder Virk. “We don’t support any extremism or discrimination, especially if it is against India.”

RNZ made multiple attempts to contact SFJ and Avtar Singh Pannun, but all calls, messages and emails went unanswered.

The Indian High Commission didn’t respond to requests for comment on the matter.

