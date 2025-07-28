Advertisement
Government extends tax break for Philip Morris heated tobacco products

By Guyon Espiner
5 mins to read

Treasury noted Phillip Morris’ monopoly in the market, with the company benefiting from the move. Photo / Getty Images

By Guyon Espiner of RNZ

The tax break for Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs) made by Phillip Morris has been extended for an extra two years.

In July 2024, the Government cut the tax on HTPs in half, in what it said would be a one-year trial

