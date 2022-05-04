Government communication adviser Joel Ineson was sentenced to community detention, supervision, and ordered to pay emotional harm reparations. Photo / supplied.

Government communications adviser Joel Benjamin Ineson says he didn't realise he was holding a glass when a threw a punch that caused permanent disfigurement.

The Christmas Eve punch in an upmarket Merivale Bar in Christchurch, injured the ear of the 21-year-old man he had argued with.

The man's Christmas holiday was ruined while he had stitches and ongoing medical treatment and he has been left with a disfiguring scar on his ear.

Christchurch District Court Judge Quentin Hix released Ineson on supervision for a year, ordered him to abide by a nightly curfew under community detention for four months, and ordered a $2000 emotional harm payment.

The victim had suggested $10,000 as a suitable payment, for his losses and expenses, and for emotional harm.

However, Judge Hix said he had to be careful not to use the emotional harm reparations system as a substitute for compensation under ACC.

Thirty-year-old Ineson, a communications adviser for Kainga Ora, formerly Housing New Zealand, and formerly a reporter for The Press newspaper and its parent company Stuff, had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge of injuring with reckless disregard for safety.

The two had gone to the Aikmans bar where they had been drinking and were moderately intoxicated when the victim took exception to Ineson speaking to a female family friend.

In the altercation that followed, Ineson struck the victim in the ear with the glass which caused significant injury and many stitches.

Ineson said he did not realise he still had the glass in his hand when he struck the blow, and had not intended to cause the injury.

Judge Hix said he had received a positive report from the restorative justice meeting between Ineson and the victim. Ineson had apologised at the meeting.

"It shows the true value of the restorative justice process," said the judge.