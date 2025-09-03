Advertisement
Government celebrates 30% rise in teaching enrolments

Jaime Cunningham
By
Multimedia Journalist, Newstalk ZB·Newstalk ZB·
3 mins to read

Education Minister Erica Stanford says the Government is improving conditions in the classroom. Photo / Alyse Wright

The Government is celebrating a surge in teaching enrolments, saying it shows its initiatives are working.

New data, exclusively released to Newstalk ZB, shows there have been 3525 new enrolments by domestic students to initial teacher training so far in 2025.

That’s up 30% from 2715 during the same period

