Police have admitted they “missed some steps” in investigating the death of a toddler found floating face up in an oxidation pond more than four years ago.

Three-year-old Lachie Jones was found dead in one of Gore’s oxidation ponds just 1.2km from his home on January 29, 2019.

His father Paul Jones doesn’t believe that Lachie walked there on his way and drowned, despite two police investigations which ruled that the boy drowned.

Jones has been heavily critical of the police investigations and how they handled the scene on the night his boy was found.

Now, Southern Police District Commander Paul Basham has requested a national investigations overview of police’s handling of the original investigation.

“In ordering the review, Superintendent Basham is working to provide reassurance that police have done everything possible to find answers about Lachie’s death,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police are well aware of continued reporting and concerns raised by some parties about our investigation and reinvestigation of the case.

“To address that concern, we have asked one of police’s three national investigation leads, Detective Superintendent Darryl Sweeney, to lead this review, to provide a senior and objective analysis of the police investigations.

“His work will include reviewing the police file, police decisions and actions in the early stages of the original investigation, and the subsequent re-investigation by a Detective Inspector.”

Police have also self-referred the matter to the IPCA to ensure an independent process is also carried out.

“Ultimately, the cause of death and circumstances surrounding his death are for the Coroner’s Office to rule upon,” the spokesperson added.

“There are aspects of this case that are simply not appropriate for police to comment upon because these are matters for the Coroner.

“However, it is appropriate to acknowledge that our reinvestigation identified some steps that were missed in the original investigation. Ultimately, our reinvestigation arrived at the same conclusion.

“We are mindful that every investigation and public commentary has an impact on the families, particularly Lachie’s Mum, with whom he lived.”

Police found Lachie lying in the southernmost of two council wastewater oxidation ponds in Grassland Rd about 10.20pm on January 19, 2019, about two hours after police were notified he was missing.

They originally concluded Lachie had wandered off and his death was an accident.

Devastated father Jones has vowed to continue to seek answers for Lachie.

“No way is the fight for justice for my son over,” he told the Herald in December when Gore District Council admitted a health and safety charge relating to the death and inadequate fencing around the ponds.

“Ninety-nine per cent of this town don’t think he walked out there.”