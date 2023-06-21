Gore mayor Ben Bell. Photo / Rosalie Willis

By RNZ

The Gore District Council chief executive and elected members have agreed to put their differences aside and work together.

The fractured relationship between Mayor Ben Bell and chief executive Stephen Parry has caused ongoing issues for the council.

Last week, all except Bell voted during a council meeting not to receive a petition calling for Parry’s resignation.

In May the mayor was facing a vote of no confidence from councillors who subsequently backed down.

On Wednesday, elected members including the mayor released a statement, saying the media attention had caused significant disruption, distress and hurt to all involved.

“This has undermined various relationships and our community’s confidence in its council and has detracted from the important business the council is required to undertake for its community,” the statement said.

Gore District Council Mayor Ben Bell and chief executive Stephen Parry. Photo / Otago Daily Times

The council apologised for the detrimental impact it had on Parry’s reputation and wellbeing as well as his family’s, acknowledging errors had been made.

“They sincerely regret the breach of the chief executive’s privacy earlier this year, which triggered public and significant media attention on Parry, causing significant harm to him, his family, and his reputation,” the statement said.

The apology has since been accepted by Parry.

Councillors and the mayor have offered their unreserved confidence in Parry and his management team.

“Elected members and Mr Parry have agreed to put any differences behind them, work collaboratively together, and make every effort to rebuild trust and confidence that has been severely damaged over the past few months.”

The mayor, councillors and chief executive confirmed they would not be commenting further on the council’s working relationships, saying they were focusing on the community and council business.