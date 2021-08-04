Google billionaire visited New Zealand while the country's border was closed

Google co-founder Larry Page travelled to New Zealand so his sick child could receive medical treatment. Photo / Getty Images

Google co-founder Larry Page travelled to New Zealand to get hospital treatment for his young child despite the country's borders being closed.

The billionaire does not have New Zealand citizenship, but according to multiple reports is spending the Covid-19 pandemic on an island in Fiji.

The Warehouse founder Sir Stephen Tindall, who has met Page on a number of occasions, confirmed to Stuff that he came to New Zealand "quite a while ago" because his young child needed hospital treatment in Auckland.

It is understood Page has since left the country after his child received treatment from Starship, according to Stuff.

In a statement to Stuff, Immigration NZ border and visa operations general manager Nicola Hogg confirmed Page met relevant requirements to be approved entry to New Zealand.

The details of what those requirements were have not been provided.

Page, 48, founded Google with Sergey Brin in 1998 and is the sixth-richest person in the world and worth US$121b (NZ$171b), according to Bloomberg. The company owns Google, Gmail and YouTube.

Google's parent company Alphabet has reported large growth during the pandemic which it put down to an increase on online advertising due to more customers shopping online.