Danny, the train that once stood in the Fantasy Cave, for now stands in the site of what will become the new Fantasy Cave. Photo / Leanne Warr

It's goodbye to the old Fantasy Cave building and onto the new.

Kaumatua Manahi Paewai was invited by the committee to help farewell the old building and bless the site of the new location.

The cave committee bought new premises at what was once Mills Garage in Barraud St, but needed to raise money for demolition before work can start on the new cave.

Chairman Grant Hurrell said the building was constructed in 1929.

Kaumatua Manahi Paewai was invited to perform the blessing on both the old premises and what will be the new premises of the Fantasy Cave. Photo / Leanne Warr

It would be hard for the former owner, whose family had owned it for many years, to see the building come down and part of the blessing was to acknowledge that as well as the spirits of those who had once occupied the building.

It was uncertain when construction on the new Fantasy Cave would begin.