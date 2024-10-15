Stephen Stone was convicted of the 1989 murder of Dean Fuller-Sandys and the rape and murder of Leah Stephens, inset, but the convictions were quashed by the Court of Appeal.

By Kate Green of RNZ

A man who has spent 25 years in prison for the murder of West Auckland tyre fitter Dean Fuller-Sandys has been granted bail.

Stephen Stone was imprisoned in 1999 for the murder, as well as the rape and murder of Leah Stephens.

Earlier this month, Stone’s conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal, alongside those of Gail Maney, Colin Maney and Mark Henriksen.