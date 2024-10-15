Advertisement
Gone Fishing case: Stephen Stone given bail after murder convictions quashed

Stephen Stone was convicted of the 1989 murder of Dean Fuller-Sandys and the rape and murder of Leah Stephens, inset, but the convictions were quashed by the Court of Appeal.

By Kate Green of RNZ

A man who has spent 25 years in prison for the murder of West Auckland tyre fitter Dean Fuller-Sandys has been granted bail.

Stephen Stone was imprisoned in 1999 for the murder, as well as the rape and murder of Leah Stephens.

Earlier this month, Stone’s conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal, alongside those of Gail Maney, Colin Maney and Mark Henriksen.

Stephen Stone in 1998. Photo / Russell Smith
The court ordered a retrial for Stone.

Stone’s lawyer Paul Wicks said: “An application for bail was filed in the High Court, not opposed by the Crown, and he’s been granted bail today with conditions.”

- RNZ

