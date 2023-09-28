The Golden Mile is the stretch of road that runs from the Embassy Theatre along Courtenay Place, Manners and Willis Sts, and the length of Lambton Quay. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council lawyers say the main contract for works on a plan to remove private vehicles from the Golden Mile is unlikely to be signed before the end of October.

The National Party has promised to scrap the plan if it gets into Government and the contract remains unsigned.

The Herald has seen a letter from council lawyers that was sent in response to a legal threat from a group called Guardians of the Golden Mile.

The group is made up of affected businesses with “serious concerns” about the Golden Mile, which is a project within the $7.4 billion Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) plan.

Morrison Kent partner Michael Wolff said the group has identified credible and concerning issues with LGWM’s decision-making process and the council’s recent commitment of significant finances to the project.

The group wants LGWM to stop work on the Golden Mile while a legal claim is being reviewed and has sought assurances that binding contracts will not be entered into during this time.

Wolff also provided a draft statement of claim for judicial review proceedings.

Council lawyers said they were continuing to consider the draft statement of claim. In the meantime, they said the council denied there is any procedural or substantive basis for judicial review based on concerns raised by the group.

They confirmed a contract for minor works has been agreed to, allowing for investigative works.

A variation to this contract also provides for limited works to start tomorrow, including new road markings, mobility parking and accessibility ramps on side roads.

The lawyers confirmed the contract for the substantive physical works, due to start next year, has not been signed.

“The exact timing of any contract for the substantive physical work being entered is presently not known, but is not expected to be before the end of October 2023. We will provide you with an update next month and before any contract is signed.”

National Party transport spokesman Simeon Brown has said it would be inappropriate to sign the contract this close to the election, “given the National Party has signalled our intention to pull out of LGWM and to rewrite transport funding settings soon after the election”.

Brown said National would scrap the Golden Mile plan in its current form if the party got into government and the contract remained unsigned.

“If we are elected next month, we’re making it very clear that we want to go back to the drawing board on some of the elements of this proposal which we think goes too far and doesn’t actually take into account many of the concerns of Wellington businesspeople, retailers, and also public transport users.”

In a statement issued earlier today, Guardians of the Golden Mile claimed the business case for the project was flawed and alternative solutions had not been properly considered.

“The funding decision should be dropped in favour of a full review and genuine consultation with Wellingtonians, who are entitled to be fully informed on the benefits and costs of the Golden Mile project.”

The Golden Mile is the stretch of road that runs from the Embassy Theatre along Courtenay Place, Manners and Willis Sts, and the length of Lambton Quay.

LGWM will remove private vehicles, create dedicated bus lanes, bike lanes and wider footpaths to prioritise walking and cycling. There will be better lighting, more public seating, more planting and outdoor dining, which it is envisaged will help revitalise the area.

The revamp was signed off in June and July this year by LGWM partners and will cost $139.4 million.

