GMC Kowhai player Krystel Williams (right) is shadowed by Ngātapa's Liv Abernethy in a 2023 women's club hockey game. The 2024 season starts tonight with two GMC teams in action.

The Poverty Bay club hockey season begins tonight on the turf at Harry Barker Reserve with a GMC women’s derby/trial between their “Green Machine” and Kowhai teams.

The 6pm match-up should be a worthy start to the year, hockey commentator Tony Scragg said.

“It’s a good chance for the club to work out who’s playing for which team this season and sort out their team structures.

“It could be a relatively close match to start the season. Players in both teams will be wanting to impress.”

The men’s competition starts at 7.30pm with Lytton Paikea Sports Club Traktion up against YMP B.

“Lytton Old Boys (men) and Paikea (women) have merged this year, so that accounts for the new Lytton Paikea name for the club,” Scragg said.

“Traktion will want to get the season off to a good start, so I think we can expect plenty of goals.”

The Saturday programme starts at 12.30pm with a women’s game between YMP A and Lytton Paikea Sports Club Emerre Hathaway Insurance.

“The YMP squad will welcome back Nancy Tarewa and Courtney Onekawa, who often feature in our goal-scoring ranks.”

Scragg said YMP will be keen to make a statement as they look to regain the premier women’s crown won by GMC Green last year.

Gisborne Girls’ High School plays PPG Wrightson Ngatapa at 2pm in what Scragg predicts will be the highlight of the women’s opening round.

“Both teams have got good numbers of players but the students may well have the edge fitness-wise over the country team.”

Men’s games complete the day’s play.

Reigning premier champs YMP A clash with Lytton Paikea SC Resene Masters at 3.30pm.

“It’s always a tough ask for the Masters to come up against the defending champions,” Scragg said. “I think we can expect a busy defensive afternoon for the Masters.

“YMP A, on the other hand, will be hungry for goals.”

The final game pits Waituhi against Gisborne Boys’ High School first XI at 5pm.

“That’s the men’s game of the round, in my view,” Scragg said.

“Boys’ High have the advantage of having had hit-outs against other out-of-town school teams. The Wade Manson-coached students should come into the game with plenty of confidence.

“But Waituhi, by making the men’s final in 2023, proved they are a force to be reckoned with.

“We’re all really excited to have our season under way.”







