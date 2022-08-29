Paul Valor and Pearl Valor on their wedding day at Gloriavale, filed for TVNZ documentary Gloriavale - Life and Death. Photo / Supplied

Paul Valor and Pearl Valor on their wedding day at Gloriavale, filed for TVNZ documentary Gloriavale - Life and Death. Photo / Supplied

A group of women who spent most of their lives at Gloriavale will today begin giving "scandalous" evidence in their bid to get a court to rule they were employees and not volunteers during their time at the secretive Christian community.

Serenity Pilgrim, Anna Courage, Rose Standtrue, Crystal Loyal, Pearl Valour and Virginia Courage say they were effectively born into and kept in "servitude" - which is illegal in New Zealand - and had no power to choose their own path while living at the West Coast sect.

The court heard today the women will give evidence that they had to work "extemely long" hours serving the 600-strong population, mainly in "deliberately gendered" jobs including "cooking, cleaning and washing clothes".

Some worked in the Gloriavale office and others as midwives.

The women claim they "did not have a choice" as to whether they worked or not" and the roles forced upon them were "expressly and deliberately gendered".

Furthermore, they were expected to "scrub, cook and clean for the rest of their life" or be "pregnant for the rest of their life".

"They were under the control of the shepherds and had no freedom," their lawyer Brian Henry told the court.

"They work, not chores - work ... and the hours get longer and harder.

"They scrub and they clean and they cook and that is their lives ... with the only (break) one week holiday or having babies.

"You don't oppose the shepherds ... you're out of unity if you don't just trot on and behave how you want them to.

"There is no informed choice to stay and the choice to leave is difficult given the obstacles put in front of them."

Gloriavale "strongly contest" all claims of "servitude, slavery and forced labour".

The Gloriavale Christian Community. Photo / George Heard

Their case follows a similar action by a group of former Gloriavale men - Hosea Courage, Daniel Pilgrim and Levi Courage - who the court ruled were employees from when they were just 6 years old, regularly undertaking "strenuous, difficult, and sometimes dangerous" work when they were still legally required to be at school.

In that case, Judge Christina Inglis ruled that the men had worked up to 70 hours a week and were subjected to "rigorous, sometimes violent supervision", being hit if they did not work fast enough and denied food at times.

Both the current and earlier cases followed multiple inquiries into the employment status of people living and working at Gloriavale.

The Labour Inspectorate investigated in 2017 after concerns raised by Charities Services, and again in 2020, after allegations of long working hours were made by two community members.



The results of both inquiries showed that no employment relationships existed within Gloriavale as defined by New Zealand employment law - that members of Gloriavale cannot currently be considered employees.

Members of the Gloriavale Christian Community. Photo / NZH

However, the Employment Court ruled the opposite, that members are employees - and the landmark decision has opened the door for the leavers to take further court action against Gloriavale.

Today Judge Inglis has started hearing opening statements from lawyers for both the women and the community.

The court will then hear from 49 witnesses - including the women behind the case and current members of the community.

Chief Employment Court Judge Christina Inglis. Photo / George Heard

The hearing is expected to run for more than a month.

The ex-leaver's lawyer Brian Henry said this morning the case would be "dark" and said the conditions the women were subjected to were "scandalous".

"Put simply, they were not volunteers," he said.

Henry told the court the Gloriavale leaders had "absolute power" over the members and any suggestion that they had any choice or freedom including what they wear, how they have their hair, who they marry and their education was "science fiction".

"You do not question the shepherds ... you follow what they say, you keep unity, everybody behaves and everybody is happy," he said.

"Those who want to think keep quiet - or they just don't think.

"The overseeing shepherd has the ultimate power over this community.

"From a young age they learn to not buck the shepherds ... they don't have the cognitive ability to understand what is in the outside world ... they knew of no other way of life.

"That's all they do, they sleep and they work."

Henry said the community taught that women were "inferior" and were not allowed to do anything to "usurp" any man.

"And that is repugnant," he told the court.

The hearing continues.

GLORIAVALE "SORRY" FOR "ABHORRENT" ABUSE

After Judge Inglis released her ruling in the case of the male ex-leavers the leaders of Gloriavale released a public apology.

They claimed "much has changed at Gloriavale since 2018" when founder and convicted child sex offender Hopeful Christian died.

Neville Cooper founded Gloriavale. He was known by followers as Hopeful Christian and was a convicted child sex offender. Photo / TVNZ

"During this period we have revised our governance and charted new directions for our community.

"We are deeply saddened by the harm members of our community have experienced.

"We apologise for our role in failing to prevent and protect victims of labour exploitation and sexual abuse."

Regarding the working conditions within Gloriavale, the leadership said they "can state categorically that child labour is no longer used in the commercial activities" of any of their businesses.

Levi Courage working in the honey factory at Gloriavale. Photo / Supplied

The leadership said their "highest ambition" was to "live peaceably as Christians and to raise our children within an environment of love, safety and security".

The leadership also addressed the "safety of children" at the commune.

"Despite all our efforts to create a safe haven, we too have been hurt as we discovered the extent of sexual offending that has occurred within our community," they said.

"We have put in place extensive measures to ensure such events cannot reoccur.

"To conclude, we reiterate that we denounce any and all offending that has occurred at Gloriavale.

"These actions are abhorrent to us, and our hearts go out to those who have suffered."