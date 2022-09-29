Pearl Valor spoke in court about her lifelong pain due to not seeking medical treatment for fear of being humiliated publicly by the leaders of Gloriavale. Video / NZ Herald

By Jean Edwards for RNZ

Gloriavale's Overseeing Shepherd Howard Temple is respectful of girls and does not have a reputation for inappropriate behaviour, his granddaughter says.

Joanna Courage, 23, has told the Employment Court she feels safe at the West Coast Christian commune and does not get preferential treatment because of her grandfather.

Former Gloriavale women have testified about unwanted attention and abuse at the religious sect in a case brought by six leavers seeking a ruling they were employees not volunteers.

Courage told the court it was wrong to claim all Gloriavale's single girls had been targeted.

"We were not told by older ladies to keep our distance from Howard Temple and he would not grope our legs," she said.

"He may have put his arm around their shoulder or waist and say thank you to them when they served him or gave him something.

"He would often ask them if they cared about him doing it. On a few occasions, girls have told him they didn't like it, so he stopped.

"He is always respectful of girls. Howard is well respected. He does not have a reputation in the community for acting inappropriately."

Everyone had worked hard to make sure Gloriavale was a safe place, Courage said.

"The men in our community are a blessing and do everything they can to make sure we have what we need, make sure the work isn't overwhelming, the machinery is fixed, and that we aren't getting too tired," she said.

"The leaders especially, and the men, have worked nights and days to make sure we are safe."

Courage worked full-time on Gloriavale's domestic teams from the age of 16, but now works in the community's early childcare centres and is studying towards a bachelor's degree.

She told the court she had not been given special treatment or more opportunities because of her grandfather.

"My granddad was tougher on me than any other girl, because he expected more of me. I know my granddad well and he does not favour any of his relations above anyone else," she said.

"He has never wanted to be accused of favouritism."

Courage said she was happy to obey Gloriavale's men but was not without choices.

"The Bible tells me that I should be in subjection to men and that women should not have authority over them. I'm happy to obey that," she said.

"I know the choices I have and I choose to stay here, that is my choice. This has not been forced upon me and I am happy with the way I live, the work I do, the clothes I wear, and the food I eat."

The plaintiffs claim they worked long hours in slave-like conditions doing cooking, cleaning, communal and commercial laundry, and preparing food without breaks.

Courage said there was always time to eat, even if food had to be eaten fast.

"There were times working on the teams when we worked hard, but it was not relentless as the plaintiffs suggest," she said.

"There were times when girls may have been tired, but this was not a constant and depended on things like the season."

The court has previously heard evidence women and girls felt trapped at Gloriavale, but Courage said Howard Temple made it clear members could leave and would be given money and community support.

"People have snuck out at night and not told the leaders or anyone and then later complained they were not given money," she said.

"How could the leaders give them money when they didn't know the person was going into the middle of the night?"

Courage said she loved giving everything up for the people in her community.

"I appreciate that communal living and holding things in common may be hard for someone outside of Gloriavale to understand, but it is fundamental to our way of life and something I treasure," she said.

Earlier, Gloriavale member Compassion Standtrue, 20, told the court there were men in the community who did not behave "in a proper Christian manner", although she did not think there were many.

Leavers have testified they were taught they would go to hell if they ever left Gloriavale, a belief Standtrue said applied to her.

"I believe God has put me in the church and unless I feel it's his will for me to leave, I believe that if I'm out of the will of God, then I will go to Hell," she said.

When asked how much contact with the outside world she wished to have, Standtrue replied "none, pretty much".