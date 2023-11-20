Policy agenda gets sorted in coalition talks, how Woolworths is tackling a rise in abuse on staff and South Australian Police eye up our cops in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By Niva Chittock of RNZ

The trial of a man accused of committing serious sexual offending against children at Gloriavale was set to begin this morning in Greymouth.

Jonathan Benjamin is charged with sexual offences against children and young women, including four counts of rape, from his time with the reclusive Christian community between 1986 and 2017.

At least one of the complainants was aged 12 or younger at the time of the alleged offending.

Some of the charges date back to the community’s former Springbank site in North Canterbury, while others relate to his time at the current site in Haupiri, on the West Coast.

Jonathan Benjamin in the dock at his trial for sex crimes involving children. Photo / RNZ / Niva Chittock

Benjamin entered not guilty pleas to 20 charges but pleaded guilty to one charge of indecent assault of a girl aged 12-16.

Three of the charges were representative, meaning multiple offences of the same type were alleged to have been committed in similar circumstances.

A jury of six women and six men was empanelled on Monday, with Judge Mark Callaghan expected to begin opening remarks today.

The trial has been set down for three weeks at Greymouth District Court.

- RNZ