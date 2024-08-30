Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Global cancer innovations bound for New Zealand with new conference on the way

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Global statistics show cancer diagnoses are set to increase in the coming years. Photo / 123rf

Global statistics show cancer diagnoses are set to increase in the coming years. Photo / 123rf

This year’s Daffodil Day brings with it the announcement of a cancer conference bound for New Zealand – attracting international experts.

The conference, to be held in Christchurch, will be the first of its kind and is set to bring together a selection of some of the best minds in the sector from across the globe.

It aims to address the pressing challenges in cancer diagnosis and treatment, including the rising rate of cancer diagnoses in young people.

The announcement comes as volunteers up and down the country are out in force, collecting for the Cancer Society’s annual appeal.

Daffodil Day collectors will be on the streets across the country today.
Daffodil Day collectors will be on the streets across the country today.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Southern Cancer Society’s chief executive Nicola Coom said cancer diagnoses are on the rise, so the event is “more crucial than ever”.

“There’s been a marked increase in those under 50 and we need to be ready,” she said.

According to the Cancer Society, one in three New Zealanders will receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

“Global stats are showing this may soon be one in two,” Coom said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

This is why the Cancer Society is holding the research and innovation conference next year titledIn Pursuit”.

The event will provide a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration and the exploration of the latest advancements in cancer research.

Cancers known to have high mortality rates, such as lung, colorectal, breast and prostate will be a key focus.

Coom said they will also be exploring what needs to be done to improve cancer outcomes for Māori.

According to the New Zealand Cancer Registry, Māori are more likely than non-Māori to be diagnosed with a range of cancers, including breast, liver, lung, pancreatic, stomach and uterine. However, non-Māori (primarily New Zealand Europeans) are more likely than Māori to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and melanoma.

Coom said if the global stats are correct, “most of us” could be handed a cancer diagnosis in the coming years.

The earlier the diagnosis, the better the outcomes. This is why the conference will be highlighting innovations that will improve access and affordability to cancer screening for breast and bowel cancer.

“This is crucial … accessibility to cancer screening hasn’t kept pace with the rest of the world and we need to change this.”

“We can’t expect the government to do everything. This is going to take a combined effort from everyone – government, corporates, private investors and NGOs,” said Coom.

In Pursuit will be hosted in early 2025, in Christchurch’s Te Pae Convention Centre.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.


Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand