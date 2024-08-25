Jo Holland is a clinical researcher and has been diagnosed with the same cancer she was studying. Photo / Alex Burton
In the “cruellest twist of fate”, a clinical scientist was diagnosed with multiple myeloma; the very disease she was researching.
Jo Holland, 63, has been in clinical research for 18 years. She had been working on two trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma when she received an “out of the blue phone call” from her doctor, following a routine blood test.
“It was shockingly surreal to be diagnosed with the same condition as I was researching,” she said.
Multiple myeloma is a common incurable blood cancer which, with the right medication, can be survived for years. However, funded medications are limited in New Zealand.
Holland was told she would be on some form of chemotherapy for the rest of her life. For the past two years, she has been - until her relapse six weeks ago.
Her haematologist said to extend her life, she needs daratumumab; the same form of treatment she had been studying at the time of her diagnosis. She knew it would be a game-changer for her prognosis. She also knew it isn’t funded in New Zealand. The first year of the medicine costs about $223,000.
Up until this year, Holland had kept her diagnosis personal.
“I’ve always been a private person, telling only family and trusted friends that I have blood cancer, trying to keep up the pretence of being normal,” she said.
Now, she’s been forced to make her situation public.
“The Government has provided the largest ever medicines budget, committing an additional $1.8 billion to fix a fiscal cliff left by the previous Government, and providing a $604 million uplift to ensure more Kiwis can access life-changing medicines,” Seymour said.
Despite this, daratumumab is still not funded, meaning, for people like Holland, life could be shortened significantly.
Tiedeman said it is “devastating” when he knows what drugs patients need but they just can’t access them.
He said daratumumab is not a “new” drug. It has been around for almost a decade and is the standard of care in 49 other countries, including Australia, Slovenia and Brazil.
Throughout her medical career and life, Holland has tried to remain hopeful - a mindset she is struggling to maintain.
“Now the system is leaving me without hope. It’s a confronting and lonely state of mind,” she said.