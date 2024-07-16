Hepi, 51, was arrested and charged with her murder soon after, appearing in the North Shore District Court on the Saturday, where he was granted interim name suppression.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Sherer said the woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition and did not survive.

In the days after the incident, when police tape remained up around the unit, a man who arrived at the scene with a bunch of white flowers paid tribute to the woman, his niece.

“She was a mother of two. She was a beautiful person.”

Detectives and forensic specialists conducted a lengthy scene examination at the home where the woman lived in the downstairs flat.

The woman was rushed to hospital in a critical condition from the Wyvern Pl property where she lived in a downstairs flat. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Residents in Wyvern Pl, a dead-end street nestled in bush next to Eskdale Reserve, were shocked to hear of the woman’s death.

“It’s really unusual [to have police here] because it’s a really quiet street … so we knew something was wrong,” said a man living across the street from where police had put emergency tape around a two-storey home.

“We don’t have much crime down here because it’s a cul-de-sac. People come down here and they get stuck.”

He knew a woman he believed was aged in her 50s lived in a ground-level flat.

“We’d see her walking her dog.”

A man would also often visit the woman, but he’d never seen any trouble, the neighbour said.

A few houses down, residents were also alarmed by the woman’s death.

“This is a big shock to me, actually”, one said. ”This is normally a very quiet street.”