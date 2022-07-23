A man has appeared in court charged with two counts of murder after a double shooting in West Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

A man shot dead alongside his daughter in Glendene eight days ago died a hero, mourners were told at the pair's funeral in West Auckland.

The 75-year-old and his 34-year-old daughter, along with the woman's dog, were found dead by police at a Barrys Rd property at 3pm on July 15.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder and remanded in custody without plea until his next court appearance on August 3.

The father and daughter were farewelled by dozens of family and friends at a requiem mass in Holy Cross Catholic Church on Saturday afternoon, where several mourners spoke of the father's final act of devotion to his daughter.

"He died as a hero, saving his beautiful daughter", said a family friend of the man, whose coffin - along with his daughter's - was later carried from the church to Enrique Iglesias' best-selling single Hero.

"I know she was the light of his eyes."

The father and daughter, along with the man charged with two counts of murder, cannot be identified due to suppression orders in place until the accused's next court appearance.

Police at the scene of the deaths, in Glendene, last week. Photo / Dean Purcell

But mourners arriving at the Henderson church on Saturday were greeted by dozens of photos of the pair, and shared loving memories of their lives.

Before their coffins, his topped with daffodils, chrysanthemums and ferns and hers - messages scribbled across its white exterior - with sunflowers and roses, Father Daniel Sitanggang said it was normal to feel troubled, afraid and angry.

"Two or three weeks ago there were smiles, they were talking, sharing their daily experiences. But now everything has been changed … in our head is, 'Why, why and why?'

"Faith teaches us that sadness is not everything … it teaches us to get up, to set our faces to the bright light in the future."

Later, a family member read eulogies from the widow and mum of the father and daughter.

Her husband was "such a wonderful man" and they had so many "plans and dreams" still to enjoy, the woman wrote.

"I know you would've stayed if you'd had the power to, and spared me the grief and pain if you could.

"You're a great hero, very strong and brave for our daughter … rest in peace, my love."

Her daughter, the woman wrote, had so many passions in life, made friends easily and went out of her way to help others "without expecting anything in return".

"She was talented beyond belief, and her nature was sweet … you're my baby, and always will be. Rest in peace, love mum."

Both had big dreams for the future - she to one day start a family, he to move to a small town where the trout fishing was good.

"In that river, my God, the trout you caught," one friend said of the man she affectionately called uncle.

"And the laughs. In heaven, I picture you relaxing, with your shirt off - as your family remembers you - in the sun, and enjoying a cold Ranfurly."

The woman's dog was also acknowledged at the funeral, with one mourner saying she hoped "there's unlimited pairs of shoes … wherever you choose to chew your way through heaven".

"I know that all three of you fought right hard till the end … they fought to stay with us, and now it's our turn to promise to protect each other, and fight for each other."