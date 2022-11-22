Armed police and the serious crash unit are responding to the serious incident in a Glen Eden carpark where a man has been killed. Photo / Michael Craig

A man’s body can be seen lying on the ground and screams were heard after a hit-and-run in west Auckland.

The area surrounding Glenmall in Glen Eden has been cordoned off as armed police, ambulance and fire trucks respond to the incident, described as a hit-and-run by witnesses.

People have gathered near a white Ford SUV inside the police cordon.

An ambulance is on scene and the body has been covered in a white sheet.

A witness described the terrifying moment a driver pulled a handgun out and held it out a car window while fleeing the scene.

Kat McCormick was pulling out of a car park with her daughter when she saw a man in black Holden pull a hand-brake turn near the Glenmall intersection.

The car then collided with a man crossing the street and the pedestrian flew up onto the Holden’s windscreen, she said.

“We knew he was gone,” she said.

“He flew into his windshield.. It killed him.”

She then recorded the man’s license plate and followed his car when he did not stop.

The driver then waved a handgun out the window, and sped away.

“He pulled it out the side of his door.”

The firearm was a black handgun, McCormick said.





The driver of the Holden was described as a young white man in his early 20s.

He had a woman passenger with reddish copper hair, she said.

Garrett Raven-Wells from the bookshop said he saw someone being hit by a car across the road.

“The person was just in the middle of the road. The car driver purposefully turned around and struck him down.”

About half an hour after the crash, the police eagle helicopter could be seen hovering over Glendene and Henderson further west.

Earlier, a witness told the Herald four people- two men and two women had an altercation outside the laundromat.

A witness said he heard someone screaming just after a car hit another in the car park.

Another local worker told the Herald yelling, screeching of tyres could be heard during the incident.

They told the Herald a person was on the ground and was covered by a sheet.

Armed police were on the scene, they said.

Glendale Rd is blocked between West Coast Rd & Oates Rd, due to a police incident. The 154 & 172 will need to detour via Oates, Wilson & Bowers Road until further notice.

Stops missed: 5287, 5429. pic.twitter.com/Eix5NN16ol — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) November 23, 2022

The altercation was at the entrance to Glenmall near the library with the intersection with Glendale Road.

A bakery worker said he did not see anything but a customer came into his shop and told him there was a fight happening around the corner.

“Then I heard an accident happened. There’s police and ambulance outside.”

Another local worker told the Herald they saw a car race through a red light from Glendale Road to West Coast Road after the incident.

Police said the incident was reported to Police about 12.20pm.

“Police are making enquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident,” a spokesman said.

- More to come