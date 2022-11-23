Glen Eden hit and run: Man set to appear in court on murder, firearms charges

Armed police and the serious crash unit are responding to the serious incident in a Glen Eden carpark where a man has been killed. Video / Michael Craig

A man arrested yesterday after an hours-long manhunt following an alleged hit-and-run in West Auckland is set to appear in court.

Court documents show police have charged the man with murder using a car as a weapon, presenting a firearm, failing to stop to ascertain injury and threatening to kill.

He was set to appear at 9am at the Waitakere District Court but it is understood the matter could be delayed this morning.

The pedestrian, who has not been named, died at the scene at about noon in Glendale Rd near Glenmall after they were allegedly struck by a black Holden.

Police charging documents viewed by the Herald show he is a 27-year-old New Windsor man.

In addition to the murder charge, carrying a maximum penalty of life imprisonment, he is accused of presenting a pistol at Kat McCormick, a witness who spoke to the Herald on Wednesday just after the incident.

She described following the black Holden and taking down its details before the firearm was allegedly waved out the window.

The man also faces a charge of threatening to kill another person, who is not McCormick or the dead man.

His fourth charge is for failing to stop to ascertain injury, carrying the possibility of five years in prison if found guilty.

There were emotional scenes yesterday at the cordon as the man’s body lay under a white sheet.

A couple of hours after the death, as police began injuries, a woman made her way through the cordon and collapsed in tears when she spoke to officers next to the body.

Police have cordoned off the Glenmall shopping street in Glen Eden, west Auckland after an altercation in a carpark. Photo / Supplied

Local man Marc Rainbow rushed to the victim after being told about what had happened and then seeing them lying on the ground.

“It’s all a bit surreal. I just did what I did.”

Rainbow spent “about four or five” minutes performing CPR and chest compressions.

Nurses hurried from the nearby Westview Medical Centre to come to the victim’s aid, Rainbow said.

“It felt as if I was doing the chest compressions forever. I had to get the nurses to come in and take over a couple of times,” Rainbow said.

Police responding to altercation in Glen Eden where a man is believed to have been killed in a hit-and-run. Photo / Michael Craig

He continued until a doctor arrived.

McCormick was pulling out of a car park with her daughter when she saw a man in a Holden pull a hand-brake turn near the Glenmall intersection.

She then recorded the man’s licence plate and followed his car when he allegedly did not stop.

The driver then allegedly waved a handgun out the window, and sped away, she said.











