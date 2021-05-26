Website of the Year

Glen Eden fatal: Car being sought by police prior to crash

A portion of Great South Rd was closed as police investigated the scene. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Police had received driving complaints about a vehicle involved in a fatal crash in Auckland.

A man died and three others were hospitalised with moderate injuries after the crash on Great North Rd, Glen Eden, at 2.40pm on Tuesday.

The crash caused massive amounts of congestion for commuters as police investigated the scene.

A police spokesperson said while the cause of the crash remained ongoing, police had received "some driving complaints" shortly before the crash.

"Police had received some driving complaints shortly before the incident occurred and were in the process of responding to these reports when the crash was reported.

"We are unable to comment further on specifics while the crash investigation remains ongoing."

Emergency services at the scene of the fatal crash at Glen Eden on Tuesday afternoon. Photo / Hayden Woodward
