A West Auckland resident was taken to hospital after suffering injuries in a violent incident in their home overnight.

Police said the incident unfolded around 11pm at a Glen Eden property when two people entered a home and assaulted the victim before stealing items.

They believe it is an isolated event and are following “positive lines of enquiry”.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison said the occupant of the Woodglen Rd house was visited by a person known to them and a man who they didn’t recognise.

The person was assaulted during the incident and a range of personal items were taken.

As the incident unfolded, a neighbour arrived and “disturbed the offenders” and police were contacted, both offenders ended up fleeing the address.

Whilst fleeing, the offenders stole a car, which police have confirmed is a 2020 Suzuki Swift, from a resident that was returning home.

The victim from inside the house, which the Herald understands to be a woman, was taken to hospital for a check-up.

Fortunately, Harrison said, neither victims of the crime suffered any serious injuries but have been left shaken from the event.

Harrison called the offending that the victims were exposed to “unacceptable”.

“We are ensuring support is available for both of them,” he said.

Glen Eden residents have been assured that police are working hard to ensure the offenders, who escaped in the Swift with the registration PJT540, are held responsible for their actions.

Photos taken from the scene of the incident show several emergency vehicles at the scene of a residential home.

This follows another home invasion that occurred in Greenhithe two days ago, the North Shore incident led to a woman being run over by thieves in her own car and being hospitalised as a result.



