The Shelter Dr property in Greenhithe was targeted by thieves over the weekend. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The Shelter Dr property in Greenhithe was targeted by thieves over the weekend. Photo / Jason Oxenham

An Auckland woman run over by thieves in her own car remains in hospital while police continue to comb the property for clues after a home invasion last night.

The thieves caused a commotion on the quiet North Shore street, neighbours said, crashing into a parked boat before fleeing.

The owners of the Shelter Dr property in Greenhithe arrived home around 7.30pm and found two people in their house, Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Harrison of the Waitematā CIB said.

The thieves then attempted to escape in the homeowner’s own car and injured her in the process.

A damaged boat on the driveway of Shelter Drive, Greenhithe. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“During the incident, the victim’s vehicle was stolen. The victim has then been run over by the offenders as they fled, suffering a broken ankle,” Harrison said.

The homeowner confirmed his partner was still in hospital but had not suffered any broken bones.

“The vehicle was found abandoned nearby and was towed for a forensic examination.”

One neighbour suspected they might have been the first target had his dog not barked and spooked the burglars.

“At about 7.20pm the dog just went crazy.”

He said a white coloured SUV quickly drove off when he looked out the window.

Neighbours in the Auckland suburb said the thieves crashed into a parked boat while trying to make a quick escape.

Debris on the driveway of Shelter Drive, Greenhithe. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“We heard a bang and a long screeching noise, it was quite loud,” one neighbour said.

“We all heard a loud noise when the car went down [the road]. We have some small damages, they just about missed,” another nearby property owner said.

“Everything happened quite fast.”









Harrison said investigations were continuing and police were following “positive lines of inquiry” to find the offenders.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police on 105, referencing job number P55351288. Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Jaime Lyth is an Auckland-based reporter who covers crime. She joined the Herald in 2021 and has previously reported for The Northern Advocate.