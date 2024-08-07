He is survived by wife Kerry, three adult children and two grandchildren.

Before taking over Smash Palace, Monteith was manager of the Radio Network in Gisborne, based at the former 2ZG studios on the corner of Childers Road and Grey Street.

He was also a former candidate for East Coast for the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand.

He did his schooling in the Waikato, attending Matamata College and studying at the University of Waikato.

Monteith first began playing music at 15 years old and performed in a run of bands in his hometown of Hamilton during the late 80s and early 90s - most notably Joe 90 and Whisperscream.

A former colleague at 2ZG described him as “the cruisiest manager I have met in decades in broadcasting”.

“Darryl was a very caring, genuine and astute man with a great ear for what made good radio and, more importantly, good music.”

Another former radio colleague said Darryl was a “huge loss” to the music industry in Gisborne and to a degree nationally through him having set up Smash Palace as a centre for established and emerging musicians in New Zealand.

“It has become a place for people who have musical talent to go and play and hone their craft, and he was a good music tutor as well.”

Darryl Monteith was a passionate musician who inspired many young musicians and provided the perfect place for them to hone their skills at Smash Palace. Photo / John Flatt

A Facebook post on the Rhythm n’ Lines page says his passing was “sad and heartbreaking”.

“Darryl, you will be greatly missed and always remembered for all that you did for Tairāwhiti and your unbridled support for local music. Many of us have countless memories of sharing stories, beers and jams with you over the years. You supported us all, gave us opportunities and promoted countless artists, creating in a community a great home for live music.”

Another post reads: “One of the most inspirational people I’ve ever met. Darryl was one of life’s do-ers. Someone who lived and breathed his community, who would always go the extra mile to provide opportunities, support - to help make other people’s lives better. He was absolutely tireless in that. A man who always took responsibility and who made a difference.”

Another described him as “probably the most caring, creative and committed man in Tairāwhiti, an inspirational artist, activist and advocate. A warm, selfless and generous human being who took a genuine interest in every person who crossed his path. He was the boldest cheerleader for the arts, tourism and environment of Tairāwhiti. We will miss his huge smile, infectious laugh and gentle presence”.

“RIP Darryl Monteith ya legend,” said another.

The tributes have continued.

“New Zealand music just lost a stalwart and a bloody good mate.”

“Smash Palace will never be the same without you.”

“Not only did you re-energise the live scene here in Gizzy but you did everything you could to inspire the younger generation of musicians and for those keen to pick up an instrument again. You will be sorely missed, my friend. A true legend.”

“Our community has lost a leader, a champion for the arts, a talented musician, and genuinely good person.”

“Big boss man. Prob the most raddist [sic] dude in town. The man who treated everyone that walk through those Smash doors like family and made it feel like you’ve known them for lifetimes, even if you’ve just meet them that night/day. A man with such a big heart not only for music but for what music does, and that’s bringing people together to enjoy it.

“Darryl - a man of many talents but one talent specifically was sharing the love; making people feel the same joy you felt in the music.”