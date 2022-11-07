Sunny Kaushal - chair of the Dairy and Business Owners Group - wants answers from the Minister. Photo / Michael Craig

Beleaguered Auckland business owners saw a ray of hope when Police Minister Chris Hipkins agreed to meet them last month.

However, that hope has turned into frustration as their written submission to what they feel needs to be done to fight the current crime emergency is met with silence.

Figures released by Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan in reply to a written question by National MP Paul Goldsmith showed there had been 391 ram raids in just over nine months, averaging 10 per week.

Business owners say the ram raids and burglaries have cost them stock, and staff and they continue to worry about safety on a daily basis.

Ram raid burglary at the Elizabeth Dairy on Lake Road is one of about 10 that happens weekly. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"Since meeting on 19 October, no one from your office has come back to us. No one from police and not one agency has contacted us," Dairy and Business Owners Group chair Sunny Kaushal wrote in a letter to the minister on Monday.

"This is pressing because we are facing a tsunami of crime. We don't want platitudes but need action and results."

Kaushal said that in Hipkins, the group had thought they had a potential ally but is disappointed at the lack of response.

He said if the minister disagreed with the proposal, he should at least respond in writing.

"Please give us the decency of an explanation, why," Kaushal said.

Chris Hipkins met with small business owners in October. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The group is calling for an admission that there is a crime emergency and seeking a $30m crime fund to help 10,000 retailers. They also want the deployment of artificial intelligence based street lighting, more CCTV and getting the rough sleepers off the streets and into "specialist centres".

It also wants the law changed to allow retailers to defend themselves, their family, customers and property.

"Most crimes are not being reported because there's a fundamental loss of faith in the system," Kaushal said.

Hipkins said after the October 19 meeting that he would focus on getting faster progress on the $6 million Small Retailer Crime Prevention Fund set up in May to help stores beef up security.

"It has been too slow to get up and running, and I absolutely acknowledge that," Hipkins said at the time.

The minister has been approached for comments.