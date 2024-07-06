The sevens will be based in Soustons in southwest France.

“Kelsey found out about her Olympics trip on June 21 and was thrilled,” her mum said.

“But it’s bittersweet because, as a reserve, you go but you might not play unless someone gets hurt, which is something no one wants to see.

“Either way, though, it’s a wonderful opportunity for Kelsey – to be part of the best team in the world at the Olympics and at only 21.

“We’re all thrilled to have her there and hopefully she will make the playing team for the next Olympics.”

Kelsey Teneti, regarded as the understudy to legendary Black Fern Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, is training with the New Zealand women's sevens team as a reserve for the Paris Olympics.

Kelsey, an old girl of Lytton High and Hamilton Girls’ High, was called in as an injury cover for the Black Ferns squad for the 2022 Pacific Four Series.

She made her international debut on June 6 that year against Australia at Tauranga.

In 2023, she was named in the Black Ferns side to compete in the Pacific Four Series and O’Reilly Cup.

She was also brought into the New Zealand sevens team for a couple of world series tournaments after an injury to Stacey Waaka.

She excelled in multiple sports growing up, including waka ama, hockey and judo.

She is likely to be joined in Paris by her Gisborne cousin and judoka Sydnee Andrews. The New Zealand Olympic Committee is yet to confirm it, but 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Andrews is expected to be named for the Games.

Alicia Hoskin is competing in the canoe sprint at the Games and fellow Gisborne kayaker Zach Ferkins is a reserve for the men’s crews.

Gisborne triathlete Tayler Reid missed selection but is in France helping the New Zealand squad prepare.

.Gisborne teenager Ishtar Mackey-Huriwai will be representing New Zealand in the demonstration sport of Muay Thai.