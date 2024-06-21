Gisborne United players Malcolm Marfell (left) and Kieran Higham in action against Napier Marist in last year's Central Federation Cup. United, chasing a third Fed Cup crown, face Moturoa in the semifinals at Napier tomorrow. Photo / Paul Rickard

Player-coach Josh Adams is under no illusions about the task ahead of Gisborne United if they are to win Central Football’s Federation Cup a third time.

They meet Moturoa, runaway leaders of the Taranaki Premiership, in a Federation Cup semifinal at Park Island, Napier, tomorrow.

If they win that, they face the winners of the other semifinal being played at Taradale between Federation League mid-table team Taradale (four wins, four losses) and Pacific Premiership leaders Napier City Rovers Reserves (eight games, eight wins).

Moturoa present a significant challenge. They have won all nine of their Premiership games this season, scoring 31 goals and conceding two. Players to watch include Tyler Webber, who has scored nine league goals this season, Dean Wilson (five goals) and Cameron Matheson (three).

Moturoa were formed in 1928 when the New Plymouth Watersiders – formed the year before – decided to change their name.

Although Moturoa have never played Gisborne United, they did play against Eastern Union in the 1967 Central District League, the forerunner of the Central League, formed a year later. Eastern Union had a name change to Gisborne City in time for the start of the new league.

New Plymouth football fan Brian Goldby reckons Gisborne United-Moturoa should be a great match.

“Both sides are unbeaten in their leagues, Eastern League One and the Taranaki Premiership,” Goldby said.

“Moturoa have reached the final twice before – in 2015, going down on that occasion to Hāwera FC on penalties, and in 2021, when in a home final at [New Plymouth’s] Onuku Taipari Domain, Massey University took the honours.”

Heavy Equipment Services Gisborne United also have two cup final losses in their background – against Havelock North Wanderers in 2013 and Massey University in 2019. But those disappointments were followed by cup victories in 2014 (6-1 against Napier City Rovers Reserves in Napier) and 2019 (on penalties against North End, after extra time ended 3-3 at Harry Barker Reserve).

United coach Adams says he knows little about Moturoa, apart from this season’s league record and their goalscoring capability.

“We want to play our style of game and make them respond to us, rather than the other way round,” he said.

“We’re an aggressive team with a lot of pace and a good strike force. We want to get the ball up the field early and use our pace and goalscoring ability.”

But with a nod to their opponents’ record, he said, “What we want to happen and what does happen could be two different things.”

Adams expects to have his defensive core of goalkeeper Andy McIntosh, centre backs Kieran Higham and Jonathan Purcell, and holding midfielder Kieran Venema on the field.

On Wednesday night, he was uncertain whether midfielders Dane Thompson and Aaron Graham would be available, following injuries over the past few weeks, but he was hopeful. Both have been influential in the middle of the park this season.

United have plenty of attacking options, with Corey Adams a threat on runs into the penalty area from midfield, and Jacob Adams, Malcolm Marfell and Josh Adams possessing the ability to split most defences at this level.

But with both sides boasting ample firepower, the match could be won by the defence better able to cope with pressure.

Both semifinals start at 2pm.