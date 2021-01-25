Gisborne team secures waka ama win, champions for the 10th time in 11 years

Waka Ama Sprint Nationals 2021. Bradley Anderson and Kacey Ngataki. Photo / Waka Ama NZ

Gisborne's Horouta Waka Hoe is walking out as champions for the tenth time in 11 years, securing them the win for this year's Waka Ama Sprint Nationals.

The seven-day event took place at Lake Karāpiro, with age groups ranging from 5 to 81 years old and club participants from all over the nation.

This year saw up to 3,700 paddlers including 14 corporate teams, 67 clubs, and 750 children under the age of 10.

Among the winners were Tu Tangi Ora from Kaipara who were awarded the Ace Cuthers Memorial Trophy which acknowledged their Club Spirit throughout the week.

"The team really reflected the values of Waka Ama," Waka Ama Chief Executive Lara Collins said.

Manukau Outrigger Canoe Club came a close second after Horouta Waka Hoe, but was beaten by 53 points.

The National Waka Ama Sprint Championships have been held annually since 1990 and has increased in popularity over the years by 12.5 per cent.

Waka Ama Sprint Nationals 2021. Photo / Waka Ama NZ

Collins says last week "it was the biggest water sport event happening in the world".

It's popularity stems from a cultural background, as Māori and Pasifika remember their voyaging ancestors and embrace waka ama as a competitive sport.

Waka ama provides a sense of identity and unifies brothers and sisters of Moana-nui-a-Kiwa (the Pacific).

The sport is also widely recognised on an international stage where competitors across the world compete in the World Va'a Sprint Championships every two years, often in Tahiti.