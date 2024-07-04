“Council might contract someone to clean up the beach, and then it’s back to where it is now.
“We live right next to the stream, but we’ve also got neighbours who are more low-lying than us having the debris washing up over on to their lawns and sections.
“It must be a bit scary for them, especially for the older ones.”
In a Gisborne Herald article from 2015, the culverts being clogged up by slash at the mouth of the Wainui stream was described by a local as “a relatively new issue”.
Council environmental monitoring and science manager Dr Amber Dunn said woody material had always washed up on Wainui Beach in varying amounts.
“This woody material will occupy and gather in the lower-lying regions of the beach. This is often around stream mouths or stormwater outlets e.g. Stock Route beach access and School access.
“The swell direction affects where woody material accumulates on the beach and in stream mouths/outlets.”
The latest debris came from a combination of large waves from the southeasterly direction, strong onshore winds and high tides. These forces pushed woody debris up the Wainui Stream towards the Murphy Rd culverts.
“The origin of this wood has not been investigated,” she said.
Wainui local Jennifer Herre Hindmarsh, who notified the council about the mess, said she had not seen it this high since the July 2015 build-up.