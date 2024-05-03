The Streets for People project on Grey Streets starts on Sunday. Photo / Ben Cowper

Work is to start on Sunday on the Grey Street - Streets for People - project.

The project is designed to make the area from Kahutia Street to just south of the skate park, safer and more cyclist/pedestrian-friendly.

Gisborne District Council said in a social media post that while the work was in progress, parking was likely to be limited for the first week.

“This is to keep contractors and community safe throughout the installation.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and will open parking up as soon as possible.”

Streets for People is an NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi-funded project, being run on a trial basis, that will see the temporary installation of planter boxes, pedestrian crossings and road art.