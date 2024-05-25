Police have charged four senior gang members in Tairāwhiti with a range of serious offences. They all remain in custody after initial court appearances.

Police feel they have dealt a blow to Gisborne gangs after charging three senior patched members of the Mongrel Mob and one from the Mangu Kaha gang with a range of serious offences.

The arrests follow several investigations into offending in the city.

One of them has been charged over alleged attempts to coerce or intimidate a victim and witnesses.

“Two arrests relate to the aggravated robbery of a rival gang member, which occurred on May 11,” Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter said.

“The victim was allegedly assaulted and had his vehicle stolen, and inquiries are ongoing to locate a firearm and knives used by the alleged offenders.”

A 29-year-old Gisborne man was taken into custody on May 15 and charged with aggravated robbery.

He appeared in Gisborne District Court the next day, where he was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on June 5.

“Inquiries then led to the arrest of a 48-year-old Gisborne man on Thursday and he now faces charges of aggravated robbery, failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search and driving while disqualified,” Det Sgt Hunter said.

He appeared in the Gisborne District Court yesterday and was remanded in custody to appear again on June 10.

“The investigation into the aggravated robbery is ongoing and we cannot rule out further arrests.”

Det Sgt Hunter also said an investigation into drug offending led to the arrest of a 55-year-old local man.

“He was taken into custody on May 13 and charged with possession of a Class A drug for supply and supplying a Class A controlled drug.”

Both charges relate to methamphetamine.

The arrest followed an extensive investigation leading police to also lay a charge of attempting to defeat justice, Det Sgt Hunter said.

“This was with regard to a separate case involving other Mongrel Mob gang members attacking an associate in late 2023.”

After appearing in court on May 14, the man was remanded in custody and will reappear on June 10.

“The fourth arrest was made on May 17 when a 26-year-old man was charged with threatening to kill, threatening to do grievous bodily harm, driving while disqualified and breach of release conditions.”

He appeared in court on May 18 and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on June 10.

Det Sgt Hunter said police had put in “a significant effort” and “had a number of committed investigators” involved in the arrests.

“Our message to Tairāwhiti remains the same. Please keep on reporting illegal or suspicious behaviour by calling 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact.”

The public can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.







