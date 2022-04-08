Gisborne police have charged a man with attempted murder after another man was found in a ditch with life-threatening injuries.
The 47-year-old man was found in a ditch in Mahia on March 1.
After an investigation, a 27-year-old Hawke's Bay man had been charged with attempted murder today, police said in a statement.
He will appear in Hastings District Court on April 9.
"The investigation into this matter remains ongoing and police cannot rule out further arrests at this time," police said.
• Anyone with information that could help can contact police on 105 and quote file number 220302/3743. Information can also be given directly to Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter, at the Gisborne Police Station.
- RNZ