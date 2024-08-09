Smash Palace owner-operator Darryl Monteith, a central figure in promoting and supporting live local music, will be farewelled in a funeral service tomorrow.

Musician, bar owner and devoted local music promoter Darryl Monteith will be farewelled at a funeral service in the Showgrounds Park Event Centre tomorrow afternoon.

The service will start at 1pm and will be livestreamed.

The owner-operator of Smash Palace died suddenly at home on Monday afternoon at the age of 59.

His passing was a “devastating shock” to his family and many other people in Tairāwhiti and throughout New Zealand.

Numerous tributes have been posted online, among them: “Probably the most caring, creative and committed man in Tairāwhiti, an inspirational artist, activist and advocate. A warm, selfless and generous human being who took a genuine interest in every person who crossed his path.”