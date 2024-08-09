Advertisement
Gisborne music legend to be farewelled on Saturday

Gisborne Herald
Musician, bar owner and devoted local music promoter Darryl Monteith will be farewelled at a funeral service in the Showgrounds Park Event Centre tomorrow afternoon.

The service will start at 1pm and will be livestreamed.

The owner-operator of Smash Palace died suddenly at home on Monday afternoon at the age of 59.

His passing was a “devastating shock” to his family and many other people in Tairāwhiti and throughout New Zealand.

Numerous tributes have been posted online, among them: “Probably the most caring, creative and committed man in Tairāwhiti, an inspirational artist, activist and advocate. A warm, selfless and generous human being who took a genuine interest in every person who crossed his path.”

Various musicians, bands, friends and members of the community have also posted.

His death has been said to have left “a huge hole” in the live music industry locally and, to a degree, nationally.

Monteith is survived by partner Kerry, three adult children and two grandchildren.

