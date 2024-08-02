Shame on those “disgusting” persons who choose to ruin a sporting event when they could join a club, train and brawl every weekend of the footie season.

Rāwiri Gilgen





Grey St fiddle is unsafe

I am in complete agreement with Jen Brown’s sentiments on the Grey St debacle (July 31 letter).

While it is true that “progress” is confining youth to concrete jungles to have those learning experiences which we refer to as “play”, the Grey St fiddle is unsafe to youth, businesses, traffic flow and local democracy alike.

The ideology which teaches our youth that play areas for them can be installed safely on inner-city arteries is nonsensical in itself . . . “a hopscotch area” . . . Really?!

Surely if that concept was a recent strut to prop up a project which was seen to be against the general public interest from its conception . . . it fails dismally.

The photo published alongside Jen Brown’s letter shows very moderate traffic . . . perhaps it would have been more probative to show the traffic at a busy time of day.

This project clearly fails the consultation and safety checks. Probably no point in a referendum, as even when referenda are against such projects, I have seen several local bodies proceed with their wills - on the grounds that there is sufficient support for the council’s wishes to justify proceeding with projects unwanted by the most affected.

Dennis Pennefather





Total hourly cost

Re: GP sector in grave situation due to long-term underfunding - Dr Fergus Aitcheson, July 30 story.

Thanks for your article. Could I just clarify that the $360/hr figure quoted is the total hourly cost of having a GP doing their work - it is not what GPs are paid!

This figure includes the cost of employing all staff including receptionists, cleaners, admin staff, nurses as well as GPs. It also includes operating costs like building rental, rates and maintenance, fees for the companies that provide IT, legal and accountancy services, consumables such as dressings, sutures, vaccines etc.

All of these things have to be in place for your GP to function.

Fergus Aitcheson





Doesn’t make sense

Re: Bar licence bid dropped amid legal battles, July 30 story.

My comment again is how can a school operate in the CBD? Doesn’t make any sense.

How is our CBD ever going to get going again with this type of mentality from our council?

Stewart Blair





Bridge already late

Re: Pedestrian bridge costs climb $35k as maintenance plan included, July 30 story.

Hang on . . . this was from the earlier article on March 13 in the Gisborne Herald:

The long wait for Gisborne’s “1000-year” waka-shaped bridge is nearly over. The bridge, which will connect Tītīrangi/Kaiti Hill and Puhi Kai Iti/Cook Landing site, will be completed by July 29.

Who’s in charge of this?

Peter Millar





Red radio

Re: Privatisation costs us all, July 31 letter.

Thanks for the latest conspiracies from red radio.

Actually, if reported accurately, the title of this letter would be “Socialism costs us all”.

One of the worst traits of socialists, and there are many, is they take no responsibility, as it is always someone else’s fault (and always someone else’s money).

Take a deep breath and consider for six years your government almost destroyed this country. The irony is many of your complaints have direct lines to your government.

Iain Boyle





It works in China

Re: Long-term planning needed for climate change reality, August 1 column.

What a great idea. In China they call them “Chaoyang Aunties”. There are between 10-15 million “community workers” in China. The main members of the guardian army are retirees. These elderly individuals wear red armbands and patrol around the neighbourhood chatting on street benches.

SCAN could get their informants to snitch on their neighbours by reporting anybody who is using too much energy. They could report suspicious rubbish fires and the like. SCAN could offer a reward system where the elderly and disabled can glean extra income by reporting anybody who is not doing nearly enough to reduce emissions.

It works in China so I’m sure that Terrence and Ron can get it up and running here.

Peter Jones















