The average house sale price in Gisborne lifted 7% year-on-year in June to $615,000, according to the latest figures from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).

Nationally, the June report showed a decrease in sales and median prices nationwide while listings continued to rise.

REINZ chief executive Jen Baird said the property market in June reflected the wider economic climate in New Zealand.

“New listings have risen, continuing a trend seen in 2024, yet this increase contrasts with a noticeable decline in buyer activity, reflected in lower national sales figures.”

The total number of properties sold in New Zealand decreased by 25.6% year-on-year - from 5854 to 4356 - and by 32.6% compared to May 2024 - from 6461 to 4356.