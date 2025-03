Heathrow Airport is closed due to a fire breaking out. PM Luxon has touched back down on home soil after a productive trip to India. Western Springs Speedway closes its doors.

Gisborne police are investigating gunshots fired into a Ranfurly St home at 6.30am today.

Inspector Danny Kirk said the incident, believed to be gang-related, occurred with people inside.

Police are working with gang leaders to de-escalate conflict and maintain a visible presence.

Tairāwhiti area commander Inspector Danny Kirk said it was the latest in a series of incidents that were believed to be gang-related.

“On arrival, police determined that a house in the street had been shot at while people were inside.”