Sarge's owners have settled with the council.

The Gisborne District Council and the owners of a dog wrongly put down have “settled the matter”.

Sarge was put down last Friday after a Gisborne council worker mistook him for another dog.

Sarge, who was fully collared and chipped, was taken from a fenced property in Gisborne on Friday morning. He was destroyed by council staff the same day.

Sarge’s owners and whānau acknowledged the outpouring of grief and support from the community but asked for privacy and “community calm” in a joint statement with the council.

“No further comment will be made.”

The animal control officer who put down the wrong dog resigned and said they had a “heavy heart, burdened by the weight of the mistake I have made”.

The council said it appointed Kate Wallingford, the director of Owl Investigations, to do an independent inquiry.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann said Wallingford is an experienced investigator and will do a thorough job.

“We genuinely and deeply regret the distress caused to Sarge’s whānau,” the council said.

“We have failed the community and need to work hard to regain its confidence in us. This should not have happened and we sincerely apologise.”

The council said it had confirmation the dog was on the road before the animal control officer picked him up.

“Sarge had a tag and microchip. The animal control officer was able to identify Sarge from his tag and he was taken back to his address on a lead. This is our normal practice when dogs are picked up and we are able to correctly identify them.

“Unfortunately, no one was home at the property and the owners were unable to be contacted. In these circumstances, we cannot leave a dog at a property that they’ve wandered off from if nobody is home.

“Sarge was taken to the pound and the officer left a message for his owner to pick him up.”

The officersaid Sarge’s death was an error that they will forever regret.

“To the whānau who has lost their beloved pet, words will never be enough to express how deeply sorry I am for your pain. A pet is more than just an animal; it’s a family member, a companion, and a source of endless joy. I can’t begin to imagine the void and grief you must be experiencing. Please accept my sincere and unreserved apology.”

The officer also apologised to the Tairāwhiti community.

“I understand that trust is a big part of the job, and I deeply regret breaking that trust. The safety of people’s pets, the animals we encounter, and the welfare of the community have always been, and will always remain, paramount.

“This mistake was mine and mine alone. Gisborne District Council has processes in place, which I unfortunately did not follow. I want everyone to understand that one individual’s error should not be a reflection on the entire council and its staff who work hard for the community. No one else should be blamed for my mistake.”