An investigation has been launched after a beloved family dog was mistakenly put down by an animal control officer.

The incident happened on Friday, September 22 in the Gisborne area.

Family dog Sarge was taken from a property in a fenced area, fully collared and chipped, a social media post said.

Those who knew Sarge took to Facebook in a post remembering him as a beloved family member.

In the post, it says that Sarge was immediately put down before the family had the chance to collect him from the pound.

“If you know our bro, you know he’d never ever hurt a fly unless that fly tried to hurt his Mum.”

The Gisborne District Council has apologised in a statement saying it appeared to be the fault of human error, where the dog was mistakenly identified.

The family has been contacted by council leadership with the intent to discuss the case further.

Support will be given to the Animal Control Officer involved, who is recovering from the incident.

The social media post ends with a tribute to Sarge.

“Rest in peace My Bro Sargie. You were never just a dog to us, you were and will forever be our family.”