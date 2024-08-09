Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Gisborne District Council warning after landslide issues at Hangaroa

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read
A major landslide at Hangaroa has prompted advice from the Gisborne District Council for people considering accessing the Hangaroa River below Bushy Knoll Rd to avoid the area until further notice.

A major landslide at Hangaroa has prompted advice from the Gisborne District Council for people considering accessing the Hangaroa River below Bushy Knoll Rd to avoid the area until further notice.

Due to a recent landslide, the Gisborne District Council advises anyone considering accessing the Hangaroa River below Bushy Knoll Rd to avoid the area until further notice.

Soon after the June 24-26 storm, a massive landslide occurred on the Middle Mount farm blocks at Hangaroa.

Council principal scientist Dr Murry Cave says the landslide is unstable and visible from the 8km mark beyond the Bailey bridge where Elmers Rd meets Bushy Knoll Rd.

“This landslide has a very large volume of unstable material, which is holding up a large volume of water.

“We expect this landslide to fail with little notice at any time. If it does fail, there is a possibility that a debris flow will be generated which may reach the Hangaroa River and travel downstream as a debris flood.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cave says it’s likely to fail during or after heavy rain but could occur at any time without a rainfall trigger.

“Anyone considering accessing the Hangaroa River below Bushy Knoll Rd should, for the time being, avoid the river until such time as council advises that the landslide has failed or has stabilised.

“We have observed a number of such failures in the last month.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cave asks anyone who has observed active slope failures or seen unusual signs of movement on their land – for example, open cracks forming or hollows developing where these have not been previously – to contact the council so these possible risks can be assessed.



Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand