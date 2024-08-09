A major landslide at Hangaroa has prompted advice from the Gisborne District Council for people considering accessing the Hangaroa River below Bushy Knoll Rd to avoid the area until further notice.

Soon after the June 24-26 storm, a massive landslide occurred on the Middle Mount farm blocks at Hangaroa.

Council principal scientist Dr Murry Cave says the landslide is unstable and visible from the 8km mark beyond the Bailey bridge where Elmers Rd meets Bushy Knoll Rd.

“This landslide has a very large volume of unstable material, which is holding up a large volume of water.

“We expect this landslide to fail with little notice at any time. If it does fail, there is a possibility that a debris flow will be generated which may reach the Hangaroa River and travel downstream as a debris flood.”